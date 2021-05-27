Gonzaga baseball wins WCC Championship

The Zags are now officially headed to the NCAA Tournament.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga baseball team is once again WCC Champions.

They defeated San Diego 10-0 on Thursday night to claim the crown.

Gonzaga used a stellar fifth inning and a fantastic game from Gonzaga pitcher and Spokane native Alek Jacob to lock up the win.

The Bulldogs scored their first five runs of the game in the fifth. They first scored with the bases loaded. Mason Marenco sent home Andrew Orzel to put the Zags up 1-0. Then Jack Machtolf was walked as the bases were loaded and that put the Zags up 2-0. The scoring continued with Ryan Sullivan flying out, but Grayson Sterling was on third so he was able to get home. The crowning moment of the fifth came when Brett Harris' single sent home Marenco and Machtolf.

Your WCC Champions, The Gonzaga Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/g0OXmbCOkQ — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) May 28, 2021

The Zags added to their scoring in the seventh as Brett Harris hit a two run home run to make it 7-0. Two at bats later, Andrew Orzel hit another homer, this time of the solo variety.

Ernie Yake and Brett Harris would both get RBIs in the bottom of the eighth and that resulted in the final score of the game.

Jacob pitched seven innings and had eight strikeouts, including two to end innings. He allowed seven hits and no runs.

Gonzaga last won the WCC Championship in 2018. This is their fifth WCC Championship as a program. They finished second in the league in 2019. Covid canceled their season in 2020.

The Bulldogs will now automatically advance to the NCAA Tournament. The Zags still have a lot to play for this weekend, as a second win would most likely lock up an NCAA Regional. The Zags have never hosted an NCAA Regional as a program.