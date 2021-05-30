Gonzaga baseball not chosen to host a NCAA Baseball Championship regional

Gonzaga was picked as one of 20 preliminary sites, but didn't make the final 16 cut. It would've been the first time they hosted an NCAA regional in program history.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball was not chosen as one of the 16 teams to host a regional in the NCAA Baseball Championship on Sunday.

The Bulldogs were one of 20 preliminary teams selected by the NCAA to possibly host on May 14, but didn't make the cut for the final 16. It would've been the first time in program history for the Zags to host in the tournament.

The honors of hosting are given to the top teams in the tournament, which comprise mostly of one seeds in each region. It was thought Gonzaga could possibly host as a two seed, which they will probably be in the tournament, but that was not the case.

It is likely that Gonzaga will head to Eugene to play at University of Oregon's regional. The Ducks will be a #1 seed.