Report: Big Sky postpones football conference play until spring 2021

This impacts Eastern Washington University and University of Idaho's football programs.

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky announced on Thursday that they have postponed football conference play until the spring. This likely means we won't see Eastern Washington or Idaho football play this fall.

The Big Sky is not expected to make an official announcement until Friday, according to multiple reports.

This is obviously big news for the Inland Northwest, but it’s big news nationally as well.

The Big Sky is one of the top conferences at the FCS level. Athlon’s preseason poll has three Big Sky teams in the top ten and five teams in the top 25 overall, including Eastern.

The conference bowing out of play this fall is a serious hit to the FCS’ playoff structure, and them bowing out may topple the whole thing and get all leagues moved to the spring.

Beyond that, the NCAA already stated on Wednesday that post season play cannot happen if less than 50% of teams in a division are competing. Hero Sports' Sam Herder has reported that with the Big Sky bowing out, the FCS’ margins are right around that 50% mark.

The Big Sky has 13 teams. If the Presidents follow recommendations by the ADs and vote to play the conf. sked in the spring, the # of playoff-eligible teams currently planning to play this fall would drop to 56 out of 111 eligible teams.



That's 50.5% https://t.co/8L7K1IDsWx — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) August 6, 2020