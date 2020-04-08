Report: 3/4 of Idaho football players don't want to play this fall

The school says it has had nine COVID-19 cases within their student-athlete population, but didn't have data for how many cases are currently active.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Stadium's Brett McMurphy is reporting that 60 out of 82 Idaho football players have voted they do not want to play football in the fall because of health and safety concerns.

The poll was an internal poll among football players and they did not notify the coaches about it. However, players told Stadium that they have expressed their concerns about playing this season to Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino, Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik and multiple Idaho assistant football coaches.

On Monday night, University of Idaho officials confirmed to KREM that the school has had nine COVID-19 cases since student-athletes returned to campus, the majority of which being on the football team. However, Idaho said they did not have the data on how many of those cases are still active. In total they say 24 people are either isolating or quarantining, or have isolated or quarantined.

Nearly 3/4 of Idaho’s football team doesn’t want to play this fall because of COVID health concerns, sources told @Stadium. Player said: “This will get drastically worse as season progresses. We’ve been neglected by NCAA in terms of wealth over health.” https://t.co/JBWUw6dX7Q — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2020

“I know that this will get drastically worse as the season progresses and I know in my heart it’s not the morally correct thing to do,” an anonymous player said to Stadium. “We feel we have been neglected by the NCAA in terms of wealth over health.”

Idaho says that 125 student-athletes have been tested so far since they returned to campus. However, a spokesman said they did not have details on how testing proceeded after student-athlete's initial tests.

As of Monday night, football camp was still scheduled to start on Friday in Moscow.