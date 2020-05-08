NCAA punts decision for fall sports seasons to member divisions

There is now a date set for when divisions have to decide whether or not to play their fall sports regular seasons and championships.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA announced Wednesday morning that its member divisions have until August 21st to make a decision on whether or not to play their fall sports seasons and championships.

This has a particular affect locally, as the Big Sky conference, which includes Idaho and Eastern Washington, was waiting on a decision from the NCAA's meeting on Tuesday to make a decision about their season. The Big Sky is scheduled to have a conference meeting on Thursday with ADs and school presidents to discuss their next steps.

As of right now, fall football camp is set to begin Friday in Moscow, while as of last week, Eastern Washington had not been approved to start fall camp by Spokane County.

Washington State is currently scheduled to start fall camp on August 17th, while Whitworth has already moved football and most fall sports to the spring.

The NCAA did say that if 50% or more of eligible teams in a sport in a division cancel their fall seasons, then there will be no NCAA championship in that sport.

NCAA Board of Governors directs each division to safeguard student-athlete well-being, scholarships and eligibility: https://t.co/umj5a816iR pic.twitter.com/jr9es0NVFn — NCAA (@NCAA) August 5, 2020

The NCAA also announced that they are establishing a phone number and email for student-athletes, parents, and other sources to call in their schools' alleged COVID-19 safety measure failures.

They also stated that schools cannot force their athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 for athletic participation.