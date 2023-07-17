Colorado Rockies players Tyler Kinley and Brendan Rodgers to rehab in Spokane with Indians

Both players will begin their injury rehab assignments Tuesday night against Vancouver.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is some exciting news for baseball fans in the inland northwest this week. Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Tyler Kinley and infielder Brendan Rodgers will both begin rehab assignments in Spokane with the Indians beginning Tuesday night.

The Spokane Indians are receiving some MAJOR reinforcements from the Mile High City. Reserve your seats now to watch Gold Glove winner Brendan Rodgers and bullpen ace Tyler Kinley in action at Avista Stadium this week. #GoSpo



Kinley is returning from surgery on a torn flexor in his right arm, which has sidelined him for the entire 2023 season so far.

Kinley injured his elbow in 2022 when he was in the midst of a career year with the Rockies. He pitched in 25 games and gave up just two earned runs in 24 innings of work en route to a minuscule 0.75 earned run average.

Despite the injury, Kinley and the Rockies agreed to a three-year contract extension in November with a club option for 2026.

He hopes to bring a steadying force to a Rockies bullpen that has the fourth-worst ERA in all of baseball this season.

As for Rodgers, he suffered a capsular injury to his shoulder in spring training which was initially thought to be season-ending. However, Rodgers has rebounded from surgery well and will begin his rehab assignment with Kinley in Spokane.

Rodgers hit .266 with 13 home runs and 63 runs batted in for the Rockies in 2022. He also played outstanding defense and won his first career NL Gold Glove award.

Rodgers' injury was a heavy blow to the Rockies early on this season, but the emergence of former Indian Ezequiel Tovar has lessened the pressure for Rodgers to return quickly.

Rodgers will be in the starting lineup and Kinley is scheduled to pitch Tuesday night as the Indians begin a six-game set with the Vancouver Canadians at Avista Stadium.

