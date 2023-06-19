Spokane Indians first baseman Zach Kokoska returns to form with old swing

Kokoska leads the Indians in batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage and stolen bases among full time starters.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Indians first baseman Zach Kokoska has hit well his entire baseball career. After a down year in Fresno last season, Kokoska has reverted to what took him to professional baseball in the first place.

Kokoska starred at Kansas State for three years and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the tenth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

"I put up the numbers and performed well enough to have the opportunity to get drafted. I love the Rockies organization and it has been a great experience ever since," Kokoska said.

Last year in his first full season in pro ball, Kokoska's numbers were down because he was trying to shorten his approach in the box.

"I was trying out some different things with a different type of swing to try and make myself a little more efficient in the box, but towards the end of the year, I realized this is not working with the numbers I am putting up, so I went back to my old swing. Obviously, the numbers so far this year have been pretty good," Kokoska said.

The return to his old swing has proved dividends for Kokoska. He is hitting a team best .335 and leads the team with a .442 on base percentage and .642 slugging percentage among full time starters.

"Even though it might not be the most simple swing, it works for me. I have learned to trust it and let the results show that it works," Kokoska said.

Not only did he revert to his natural swing, Kokoska also made a position change to ensure more playing time this season.

"This year in the outfield here in Spokane, we are loaded with prospects and I thought it would be a good option for me to have first base as a second postion. It paid off big time because I am playing a ton and doing well there, too. I feel comfortable there, it feels like riding a bike. Maybe I hadn't played there for a while, but I got right back on it and feel good with it," Kokoska said.

Drafted as an outfielder, Kokoska also leads the team in stolen bases with 13. Koko credits his teammates for making him feel so comfortable here in Spokane.

"We play well together and we have great chemistry on the field and in the locker room. Outside of the field we are still hanging out as best friends and all of that correlates together into a winning culture and a winning team," Kokoska said.

Kokoska says he would like to reach the big leagues as quickly as possible, but he is focused on performing day in and day out here in Spokane.

Following outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez's promotion to AA Hartford yesterday, Kokoska appears to be the next Indian in line to head to the next level.

