Colorado Rockies draft former Mt. Spokane pitcher Stu Flesland III in 11th round

Flesland was 7-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 2023 en route to All PAC-12 honors at UW.

SEATTLE — Former Mt. Spokane High School pitcher Stu Flesland III was drafted 322nd overall in the eleventh round of the MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Flesland was a first-team All-GSL member his senior year at Mt. Spokane when he posted 0.19 ERA. He was also named second-team all-state.

He attended Boise State as a freshman before transferring to UW. He ranked second in the PAC-12 his senior season in starts and innings pitched.

He held opponents to two earned runs or less 10 times in 2023.