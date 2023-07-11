Colorado Rockies draft former Mt. Spokane pitcher Stu Flesland III in 11th round

SEATTLE — Former Mt. Spokane High School pitcher Stu Flesland III was drafted 322nd overall in the eleventh round of the MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.
Flesland was a first-team All-GSL member his senior year at Mt. Spokane when he posted 0.19 ERA. He was also named second-team all-state.
He attended Boise State as a freshman before transferring to UW. He ranked second in the PAC-12 his senior season in starts and innings pitched.
He held opponents to two earned runs or less 10 times in 2023.
Flesland will likely return to Spokane at some point next season as a member of the Spokane Indians.