Rockies promote former Gonzaga ace Gabriel Hughes to Double-A Hartford

Former GU pitcher Gabriel Hughes' time with the Spokane Indians has come to an end as the Rockies have promoted him to the Double-A affiliate Hartford Yard Goats.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gabriel Hughes lasted eight starts with the Rockies High-A affiliate Spokane Indians until the major league ball club decided it was time for the right-handed pitcher to make the leap to Double-A.

Hughes will fly out of Spokane Friday to join his new team, the Rockies Double-A affiliate Hartford Yard Goats.

In his eight starts with the Indians, Hughes hurled 37.2 innings with a 5.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 54 strikeouts and a 4-3 record.

The former Gonzaga Bulldogs star pitcher started his professional career in Spokane how any young prospect would dream, throwing five innings of perfect baseball with six strikeouts in the Indians home opener.

However, Hughes' perfection would be taken to the test later in the season as he had three starts giving up six or more runs and, in the process, inflated his ERA. It was a story of hot and cold for Hughes in High-A as his other starts were what the Rockies expected when taking the Eagle, Idaho native with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. The 10th overall selection of Hughes made him the highest-drafted Zag in program history.

The record setting pick of Hughes came after the righty cemented himself as a top major league prospect at Gonzaga in the 2022 season hurling 98 innings with a 3.21 ERA and finishing ninth in the country with 138 strikeouts.

