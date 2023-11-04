Spokane Indians win season opener behind dominant outing by Hughes

Former Gonzaga standout twirls five hitless innings in debut in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a weekend of rainouts in Vancouver, the Spokane Indians finally played a baseball game tonight.

Former Gonzaga Bulldog Gabriel Hughes was magnificent and the Indians won their season opener 7-4 over the Eugene Emeralds.

Hughes went five innings and did not allow a hit or walk a single batter. He finished with six strikeouts.

The Indians broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single by Sterlin Thompson which scored Nic Kent to put Spokane up 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Indians catcher Braxton Fulford smoked a pitch over the left field wall for a two run home run to put Spokane up 3-0.

The Indians pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a wild pitch and a double steal by Benny Montgomery and Thompson which worked to perfection.

Former Whitworth Pirate Joel Condreay kept the Emeralds off the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning, inducing a double play to keep the 5-0 lead intact.

Angel Chivilli worked a perfect ninth inning to register the save.

Spokane went on to win the season opener 7-4.

Thompson had three hits and Fulford had two hits, including the home run, to pace the Indians offense.

The Indians and Emeralds will do battle again tomorrow night. Jaden Hill will be on the mound for Spokane.

