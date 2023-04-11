Spokane Indians announce 2023 opening week events

The Spokane Indians are facing off against the Eugene Emeralds in their first series of games. Events will be held daily to keep the fun going!

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians are gearing up to host their opening week at Avista Stadium from April 11 to April 16.

Check out the list of games and events below:

April 11, 2023: Opening Night Fireworks Opening night fireworks will bring a colorful start to the baseball season! Join the Spokane Indians and KREM 2 to celebrate the start of the 2023 baseball season.

April 12, 2023: Gift Card Giveaway Night Each inning, fans will get a chance to win a $50 to spend toward tickets, concessions, and at the Spokane Indians Team Store!

April 13, 2023: Colorado Baseball Flaway Night One fan could win a trip to Colorado to see the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field in Denver courtesy of Spokane International Airport. Just sign up at the game for a chance to win.

April 14, 2023: $10,000 Back-to-Back Home Run Night If the Spokane Indians score back-to-back home runs, one fan could win $10,000! Sign up at the game for a chance to win.

April 15, 2023: Storybook Princess Night Put on a fairytale costume and head over to the stadium to participate in Storybook Princess Night! Anyone can take pictures with their favorite storybook characters.

April 16, 2023: Dollars in Your Dog Day Game A cash prize could be hidden- in your hotdog! A total of $2,000 in cash and other prizes can be won if you look in your hotdog wrapper.



For more information on games, check out the Spokane Indians website.

