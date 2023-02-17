$22 million renovations to take place at Avista Stadium

Avista Stadium is set to under go a multi-million-dollar renovation project in order to be in compliance with Major League Baseball.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There may be renovations coming to Avista Stadium, but it won't be cheap.

Spokane County is expected to reach an agreement with the Spokane Indians next week about how to pay for it.

The project is estimated to cost $22 million. In the current draft of the plans, the Spokane Indians will raise $8 million towards stadium improvements.

The county then agrees to provide matching funds for ever dollar the Indians raise. The other funds will come from Washington state, the Federal Government and other sources.

The project needs to be completed by March 2025. The county plan says the money raised by the Indians and matched by the county will be made available incrementally. And the funding could become available as early as this month.

Spokane County is expected to vote on the proposed funds on Tuesday.

The Indians first game at Avista Stadium is scheduled for April 11th.

