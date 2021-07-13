Spokane Parks and Recreation looks for public input on next decade of park planning

The survey will help Parks and Recreation shape its Master Plan for the next 10 years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation is looking for the public’s input on the department’s plans for the next decade.

In a press release Tuesday, Communications Manager Fianna Dickson said the department created a survey for the public to fill out over the next month. The survey will close on Aug. 9.

The parks department is looking to be inclusive and engage the entire community. The survey is available in English, Spanish, Marshallese, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic and Russian.

Parks and Recreation has several volunteer ambassadors helping with community outreach, hosting booths at community events over the next month where people can take the survey. A few workshops will also be held this fall.

“Looking back, we invested in our aquatic centers in 2008, then Riverfront Park over the past few years; this master plan will tell us where to focus our energy and investment over the next 10 years,” Director of Parks & Recreation Garrett Jones said in a press release. “This gives us an opportunity to hear from our community what they want next. How can your neighborhood park be improved, what are the gaps, what do you want to see more of? We want the public to drive this plan, and we’d love to hear from everyone.”