5 Spokane splash pads now open: Here's where they are

With updated state guidelines, previously closed splash pads are able to start reopening, according to the City.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five of Spokane's 19 splash pads have been opened for the public to enjoy them as temperatures rise.

New COVID-19 guidelines allow the city to operate splash pads without a staff monitor on site.

Due to an employee shortage in numerous other areas within the parks, adding 16 additional onsite monitors was a giant task. Now, with updated guidance, the splash pads are able to open up for the public to enjoy.

The five splash pads that are currently open are at Audubon, Merkel, Pacific, Friendship and Riverfront parks. As staff from Spokane Parks and Recreation work to open the irrigation lines and secure permits, more splash pads will open soon.

To see which aquatic locations are open, view this map from from the City of Spokane.

The city is also working on getting the pools open this summer. Pools should be opening for lessons around mid-June and for free open swimming in mid-July.

There are many opportunities to get a job this summer, while also helping the community stay safe and cool. Anyone 15 years of age and older can apply for jobs with the Parks. They are looking for facility maintenance workers, facility managers, assistant facility managers, head lifeguards, swim instructors, assistant swim coaches, lifeguards, and aquatic aids. Depending on the job, the pay is between $13.69 and $17 an hour. For more information, contact Spokane Aquatics at aquatics@spokanecity.org or call at 509-625-6960.