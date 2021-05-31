Stand-up paddle boards banned from popular Spokane put-in

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saint George's put-in on the Little Spokane River at Riverside State Park banned paddle boards this summer.
The change is in line with the Washington Administrative Code 352-32-15001. This limits certain activities that could damage the habitat of the park. This a popular place for many Spokanites to paddleboard in the summer. Since the rise in popularity of paddleboards, parks staff has noticed a decline in the natural resources, according to Washington State Parks and Recreation.
When the code was first written, paddle boards were not very popular. However, paddle boards users have been more likely to be in the water like inner tube users. This makes them not like other allowed watercrafts like canoes, rowboats, kayaks or rafts, according to Washington State Parks and Recreation.
For the first time kayak rentals will be available at the put-in. Spokane Parks and Recreation teamed up with the state to provide the service. Rentals will start later this summer.
Don't worry, there are other locations in Spokane where paddleboards are permitted:
- Please Flats on the Spokane River
- Nine Mile Recreation Area on Lake Spokane
- Carlson Road Put-in at the top of the dam
- Lake Spokane Day-Use Area on Lake Spokane
There are also a number of other things that are banned in the Little Spokane Natural Area. They are:
- Bicycles
- Camping
- Commercial development or activities
- Consumption of alcoholic beverages
- Fires or fireworks
- Horseback riding
- Hunting
- Motorized boats, personal watercraft, or boats propelled by means other than oars or paddles; use of canoes, rowboats, kayaks and rafts is specifically authorized
- Pets including all dogs except assistance dogs for persons with disabilities.
- Swimming, or use of innertubes, air mattresses or similar floatation devices
- Travel by foot, skis or snowshoes off designated trails or outside designated corridors
This does not apply to search and rescue operations, medication emergency response, law enforcement or firefighting activities. Washington State Parks and Recreation said this is a natural area where recreation is not the priority.