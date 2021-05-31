Stand-up paddle boards banned from popular Spokane put-in

Kayaks will be available for rent at Saint George's put-in for the first time this summer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saint George's put-in on the Little Spokane River at Riverside State Park banned paddle boards this summer.

The change is in line with the Washington Administrative Code 352-32-15001. This limits certain activities that could damage the habitat of the park. This a popular place for many Spokanites to paddleboard in the summer. Since the rise in popularity of paddleboards, parks staff has noticed a decline in the natural resources, according to Washington State Parks and Recreation.

When the code was first written, paddle boards were not very popular. However, paddle boards users have been more likely to be in the water like inner tube users. This makes them not like other allowed watercrafts like canoes, rowboats, kayaks or rafts, according to Washington State Parks and Recreation.

For the first time kayak rentals will be available at the put-in. Spokane Parks and Recreation teamed up with the state to provide the service. Rentals will start later this summer.

Don't worry, there are other locations in Spokane where paddleboards are permitted:

Please Flats on the Spokane River

Nine Mile Recreation Area on Lake Spokane

Carlson Road Put-in at the top of the dam

Lake Spokane Day-Use Area on Lake Spokane

There are also a number of other things that are banned in the Little Spokane Natural Area. They are:

Bicycles

Camping

Commercial development or activities

Consumption of alcoholic beverages

Fires or fireworks

Horseback riding

Hunting

Motorized boats, personal watercraft, or boats propelled by means other than oars or paddles; use of canoes, rowboats, kayaks and rafts is specifically authorized

Pets including all dogs except assistance dogs for persons with disabilities.

Swimming, or use of innertubes, air mattresses or similar floatation devices

Travel by foot, skis or snowshoes off designated trails or outside designated corridors