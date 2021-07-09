Shakespeare in the Park will perform at Riverfront

All the shows this summer are free and family-friendly.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks and Recreation and Spokane Shakespeare Society (S3) partnered together to bring Shakespeare in the Park to Riverfront this summer for community performances.

S3 will present the inaugural season in Riverfront with two productions. Shows will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Seating begins 30 minutes before the start of the show.

"A Midsummer Night’s Dream" by William Shakespeare and directed by Dr. Amanda Cantrell and Jamie Suter will have eight shows in August. They will perform on August 6, 7, 8, 20, 22, 26, 27 and 29.

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)" by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield and directed by Jessica Loomer will have five shows in September. They will perform on September 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, with a potential extension into October for the Fall Festival.

All shows are free and family-friendly.

Friends and families can bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, pack a picnic or enjoy food from Riverfront restaurants, and enjoy the performances.

All seating will be open seating, however, large groups may reach out to S3 to discuss the best options for ensuring your group can sit together.

Organizations who wish to demonstrate their support for the performances can connect with the executive director, via their website. Spokane Shakespeare Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2021 by Spokane locals looking to expand the theatre experiences available for the community of Spokane.