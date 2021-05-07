Open swim at Spokane city pools available for first time since 2019

It's the first time since 2019 that reservations are no longer required. SplashPasses are still needed.

For the first time since 2019, open swim is available at Spokane city pools. Restrictions on pool capacity have been lifted and reservations will no longer be required.

SplashPasses are required, but the city is still accepting passes from the 2019 season. City pools have been open for lap swimming, swim lessons and swim teams for a week.

Open swim was delayed this year to give new lifeguards and staff more time to train and practice before the busy swim season.

The afternoon open swims at all aquatic centers will be held Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Evening open swims will be held at Comstock, Hillyard and Cannon parks on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Liberty and Shadle parks will hold them on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as well.

The swim season will close on August 27.

The City is offering more lessons than in years past in an effort to close the gap left by pool closures in 2020.

Parks and Recreation is hiring for positions in aquatics and park operations. To apply, visit their website.

Twelve of the 19 splash pads are currently open around town to help the community cool off. Staff are working to get irrigation lines open on the remaining pads, while also working to keep pools running after a year of closure.