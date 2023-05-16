It's Candidate Filing Week; here's who is running in Spokane's big races

This year, voters will select the next mayor and city council president.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, Washington candidates are officially filing to run for offices open in the 2023 election.

"Candidate filing week" runs from May 15-19. Candidates who file this week will get their names put on the 2023 primary election ballot.

Several Spokane candidates have already gone down to the Spokane County elections office to make it official. This year, voters will select the next mayor and city council president.

Here's who we know are running for Spokane's biggest races so far:

The city of Spokane's Mayoral seat is up for grabs this year. Current Mayor Nadine Woodward is running for re-election, following her first term in office. Former Washington State Dept. of Commerce Director Lisa Brown is also on the mayoral ticket. She announced her campaign in March.

Tim Archer was the first to announce his plans to lead the city in Woodward's stead. He is the former president of the Spokane firefighter's union. Kelly Stevens, a current city employee, is also running for mayor.

Another major race in Spokane is the city council president. So far, two candidates have come forward.

Kim Plese is a former business owner. She previously ran for Spokane County Commissioner in the midterms, but Chris Jordan defeated her. Betsy Wilkerson currently leads Spokane City Council District 2 and is hoping to take the council's top seat.

Some city council seats are also up for election.

In District 1, Michael Cathcart is seeking re-election. Lindsey Shaw, the former chair of the Logan neighborhood council is hoping to unseat him. In District 2, three candidates are running for a seat held by Councilmember Lori Kinnear: Cyndi Donahue, Katey Treloar and Paul Dillon. Kinnear will reach her term limit at the end of the year.

The line up for City Council District 3, which serves Northwest Spokane, includes the following four candidates: Earl Moore, Kitty Klitzke, Darren McCrea and Randy McGlenn.

All candidates have until Friday to officially file for the 2023 election cycle.

Washington's gubernatorial race isn't until 2024, but we already know who plans to run for office. As soon as Gov. Jay Inslee announced he wasn’t running for re-election, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson stepped into the ring. Then, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced her campaign. Semi Bird and Dr. Raul Garcia are also joining the governor’s race.

