Kim Plese announces candidacy for Spokane City Council President

Plese ran for Spokane County Commissioner Dist. 1 in 2022 and lost against Chris Jordan.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Kim Plese announced her intention to run for Spokane City Council President.

Plese ran for Spokane County Commissioner Dist.1, in 2022 and lost against Chris Jordan. Now, she's seeking the chance to lead Spokane's city council.

Plese is a Washington State University alum and former owner and president of Plese Printing and Marketing, a position she held for 32 years. She said she is running for the City Council President position because the City Council needs to work better with its residents.

“The current Council majority spends more time and taxpayer dollars weighing in on issues that are outside of the scope of their official duties rather than reaching solutions on critical issues including housing, homelessness, and public safety," Plese said.

Plese said the city needs community partnerships and bringing forward countywide solutions to the homelessness and housing crisis.

"It’s clear we need new leadership on our City Council. Leaders who will advocate for public safety, not against it. Who will fight for solutions to the homelessness crisis, not slow roll progress," Plese said. "I will be the leader who rolls up her sleeves and gets the Council’s priorities back on track."

Plese is a 1995 Graduate of Leadership Spokane. Her leadership experience includes being the Board President of Executive Women International Spokane Chapter and Board President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Spokane County. She has served on the WSU Spokane Advisory Council and has volunteered with the Boys and Girls Clubs and Spokane Homeless Connect.

