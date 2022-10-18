Kim Plese | The Tea with Amanda Roley

Kim Plese is running for Spokane County Commissioner for District 1. We spoke with her over tea about what she would bring to the position.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state's midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8, 2022. This year, two new faces are competing for the Spokane County Commissioner District 1 position, a brand new position in the county. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.

Amanda Roley

Kim Plese, thank you for joining us. [You're] running for Spokane County's first-ever race in District 1 for the county. Welcome to The Tea.

Kim Plese

Thank you so much! I love it here.

Amanda Roley

Now, to start off, we do want to ask, what is the tea that you decided to drink here at Revival today?

Kim Plese

Well, I love Revival Tea, I just have to say. I need to pitch them because they're wonderful. This is orange spice with a little bit of sweetener and club soda. And it's over ice.

Amanda Roley

Well, let's jump right into it. You're running for Spokane County Commission District 1. Why did you decide to take on this race?

Kim Plese

Well, I love Spokane. I'm a hometown girl and was born and raised here. My parents are here and my siblings are here. I have two brothers, two sisters. And I love this community. And with my, you know, non-profit background of being in business and working with it, I just want to work for the citizens of the county.

Amanda Roley

Talk to me about your background. I understand you're a businesswoman in marketing, ran your own business. Tell me a little bit about that.

Kim Plese

So I bought my business back in 1990. I was 27 years old. And I've always wanted to own my own business and having my parents, you know, be business owners, it was just natural.

Amanda Roley

I do want to move on to talking a little bit more about, this is a historical race for Spokane County. We have two new districts. So we had three, we added two more, so now we have five districts and you're running for one of those new districts.

Kim Plese

I am.

Amanda Roley

How long have you lived in the new District 1?

Kim Plese

I've lived off Monroe, that's where I live, for four years. So moved in Halloween and I absolutely love it.

Amanda Roley

Do you think that's enough time to know the issues that really impact that part of our county?

Kim Plese

Well, where I used to live before that, I lived for 28 years, which is right, literally on the outskirts of District 1.

Amanda Roley

Okay, so you're pretty close to this?

Kim Plese

Yeah, very close.

Amanda Roley

What are some of the biggest challenges you think are facing Spokane County right now that you would want to address as Commissioner?

Kim Plese

The biggest thing is crime, you know, and public safety. A lot of people are worried about the homelessness issue and Camp Hope.

Amanda Roley

Homelessness is a continually developing topic, a hot topic in our community. Do you think Spokane County thus far has engaged strong enough in finding solutions?

Kim Plese

That's a tough one. You know, I think they're, we could do a lot better. Let's just say that. First thing as a county commissioner I want to do is like, look, we we've given you this money for homelessness. Where is it going? Because I don't, it just can't be this...

Amanda Roley

You mean give the money to the city?

Kim Plese

The city to provide services. So where's the accounting of it? What are they specifically doing with that money? And to me, I don't know if it's helping.

Amanda Roley

Well, thank you so much, Kim, and good luck to you on the general election.

Kim Plese

Well, and thank you for the tea!

Amanda Roley

Cheers!

