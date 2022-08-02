Washington Midterm Elections: Where to register to vote, where to drop off your ballot, who’s running for office

Here's a look at what you need to know before submitting your ballot for the 2022 Washington state general election.

In Washington state, voters will decide on ballot measures, U.S. Senate and Congressional races, statewide races and a number of county races. Some of the key Spokane County races include Spokane County commissioners, Spokane County sheriff, Spokane prosecuting attorney and district court judges.

Washington offers same-day registration services through Election Day. After the 8-day deadline, you must register (or update) in person at a voting center. Contact your local county elections office for details.

What if I miss the deadline to register online or by mail?

Additional quick links to USPS and Election Mail Resources . You can check the status of your mail-in ballot by clicking here.

It's easy and secure to register online , by mail with a paper form , or at a county elections office . Check your registration at VoteWA.gov .

How do I register to vote in Washington?

If elected, Nowels' top priorities will include reducing crime by working with state legislators and judges, addressing homelessness and building strong relationships with neighborhoods and communities.

Nowels received 53.74% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Nowels received a degree in criminal justice from Eastern Washington University and a master’s degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

John Nowels is the current Undersheriff of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). He has served in multiple positions within the sheriff’s office over the last 24 years, including a detective and commander of the Spokane Regional Drug Task Force.

If elected, Nelson's top priorities will include combating rising crime in the community, bringing "much-needed" change to the Sheriff's office by ensuring officers are protected and supported and ensuring residents have better access to the Sheriff's office.

Nelson received 28.39% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Nelson has spent more than 20 years with Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and spent six years with the Office of Naval Intelligence before being honorably discharged. He said he has become a department leader in all of his professional experiences, including Critical Incident Management and Search and Rescue teams.

Long-time Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced he would not be seeking re-election after his last victory in 2019. His decision to leave the force means a new sheriff will serve Spokane County for the first time in more than 15 years.

If re-elected, Haskell said he will continue to advocate for freedom and collective safety.

Haskell received 28.02% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Before his time as county prosecutor, Haskell served on the Airway Heights City Council from 1999-2002 and 2005-2009. He also served on the Cheney School Board from 2007-2012. Before his time as an elected official, Haskell was an enlisted Security Policeman for the United States Air Force before retiring as a Lt. Col in 2005.

Incumbent Larry Haskell is running for his third term as Spokane County Prosecutor. He was first elected in 2014 and again in 2018, when he ran unopposed.

If elected, Conklin's priorities will include ensuring all people who encounter the legal system receive a fair and just process.

Conklin received 27.13% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election, less than 1% fewer votes than opponent Larry Haskell.

Conklin received her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Washington, as well as a master’s of Divinity degree from the Vancouver School of Theology.

Conklin served as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and Senior Criminal Deputy in Clallam County, Wash. She is also an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church.

Deb Conklin will face Incumbent Larry Haskell, who is running for his third term as Spokane County Prosecutor.

Tiffany Smiley is running for her first term in the United States Senate. She holds a nursing degree from Whitworth University and has worked as a triage nurse and caregiver. She is also a veteran's advocate.

If re-elected, Murray's priorities will include lowering family costs, making housing and college more affordable and investing in American manufacturing.

Sen. Patty Murray is running for her sixth term in the United States Senate. She was first elected in 1992 after serving in the Washington State Senate. She passed legislation in 2021 to get children back in the classroom safely during the pandemic and worked to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available.

A total of 18 candidates ran for the United States Senator for the State of Washington in the primary. Two candidates, incumbent Patty Murray (D) and Tiffany Smiley (R) advanced to the midterm elections.

If elected, White's priorities will include protecting Medicare and Social Security, working with community leaders to develop programs to keep children away from crime and providing police with the support they need.

White received 16% of the votes in Grant County and 25.11% of the votes statewide in the primary election.

Doug White is running for his first term in Congress. He is a small business owner in Yakima and also operates a family farm. White worked as an operations manager for a business in Saudi Arabia and the Global Project Manager for IBM and PwC, among other experiences.

If re-elected, Newhouse's priorities will include ensuring emergency medical care for veterans, protecting Social Security and imposing harsher punishments on criminals who target police.

Despite criticism, Newhouse did not resign and said voting against impeachment would "condone President Trump's action." He added that "[Trump] did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed," referring to the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Newhouse was one of only six Republican representatives to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Republican chairs in six Washington counties wrote that "impeachment is reserved exclusively for 'High Crimes and Misdemeanors,' neither of which existed in this case." They said Newhouse's vote to impeach "endorses and perpetuates another abuse of the impeachment process" and called for his resignation .

Newhouse received 30% of the votes in Grant County and 25.49% of the votes statewide in the primary election.

From 2009-2013, Newhouse served as the Washington State Department of Agriculture Director.

Dan Newhouse is running for his fifth term as Washington's 4th District representative. He was first elected to Congress in 2015 and previously served in the Washington State House of Representatives from 2003-2009. He is currently the chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus.

If elected, McMorris Rodgers' priorities will include energy independence, affordable health care, protecting free speech and closing the digital divide.

McMorris Rodgers was the only representative from the state of Washington to vote against the articles of impeachment brought against former President Donald Trump.

She received an MBA from the University of Washington and a bachelor's degree from Pensacola Christian College.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers is running for her ninth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Prior to serving in Congress, Rodgers served in the Washington State House of Representatives as the House Republican Leader.

She also serves as an adjunct law professor at Gonzaga Law School and a committee member of the Spokane County redistricting commission.

Natasha Hill is a civil attorney running for her first term in Congress. She has been a civil attorney for more than 15 years and is a member of the Washington State and California State Bar Associations.

Four candidates ran for the U.S. Representative of Washington's 5th District in the primary election. Out of the four, incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Natasha Hill advanced to the midterm elections.

If elected, Plese's top priorities include forging new community partnerships and bringing forward countywide solutions to the homelessness and housing crisis.

Plese received 44.65% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Plese is a Washington State University alum and former owner/president of Plese Printing and Marketing, a position she held for 32 years. She believes that Spokane residents need relief from the stresses of the pandemic.

If elected, Jordan's priorities will include building a strong middle class and a region where children and families can thrive.

Jordan received 55.14% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Jordan has worked as a managing attorney with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office for more than six years, specializing in protecting vulnerable children. Jordan believes that misguided county decisions have "fueled traffic problems, undermined trust in public health and safety and delayed needed childcare investments.”

District 1 represents most of the western part of the city of Spokane.

Only two candidates ran for the Spokane County Commissioner, District 1 position in the primary election. Therefore, both advanced to the general election.

If elected, Waldref's top priorities will include supporting community infrastructure that reduces costs for households, reducing crime, protecting the environment and improving neighborhoods through regional collaboration, careful budgeting, and targeted investments.

Waldref received 55.04% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Amber Waldref is the former president pro tem of the Spokane City Council. She has also held other positions as the City Council Public Works Chair, Spokane Regional Transportation Council Chair and the Spokane Regional Health District Board Chair.

If elected, Cathcart’s priorities will include fighting the rise in crime, emphasizing local resiliency and living wage job growth and making county government and policy decisions more accessible for all.

Cathcart received 32.88% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Michael Cathcart represents Northeast Spokane, District 1, on the Spokane City Council. He is running for Spokane County Commissioner District 2. Cathcart has experience working in government positions as an executive director for Better Spokane, five years working with the Spokane Home Builders Association advocating for smarter local housing policies, and two years working for Sen. Michael Baumgartner as his Legislative Aide.

District 2 represents east Spokane and much of the downtown area, as well as a portion of the South Hill.

No incumbents ran for the Spokane County Commissioner District 2 position in the primary election.

If elected, Schreiner’s priorities will include being available for the community, voting as directed by the people and being proactive on issues that are important to residents.

Schreiner received 20.92% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Wild Bill Schreiner is the President of Schreiner Corporation, a business consultant, a commercial pilot, and works with civil engineering services and right-of-way permits.

If re-elected, Kerns' priorities will include creating business growth and good paying jobs for residents, bringing economic development opportunities to Spokane County and promoting transparency in government.

Kerns received 77.74% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Josh Kerns has served as Spokane County Commissioner for six years. He also served as a senior Legislative Aide in the Washington State House of Representatives, where he worked on legislative issues and helped constituents navigate government bureaucracies.

District 3 represents parts of north section of Spokane County (Spokane Valley, Colbert, Deer Park, Mead, Millwood and unincorporated areas north of I-90).

Only two candidates ran for the Spokane County Commissioner, District 3 position in the primary election. Therefore, both advanced to the general election.

If elected, Noble's priorities will include working with the sheriff and prosecutor to reduce crime and overregulation.

Noble received 31.54% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Paul Brian Noble is the executive pastor at Valley Assembly church in Spokane Valley and CEO of Peacemaker Ministries. He is a published author, a sheriff's chaplain and a fire chaplain.

If re-elected, Kuney's top priorities will include improving efficiency, promoting collaboration to make government work better and protecting the community.

Kuney received 53.94% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Mary Kuney has spent the last five years as the Spokane County Commissioner for District 4. She is the former Washington State Auditor and Chief Deputy Auditor for Spokane County and has worked as a certified public accountant since 1993.

District 4 represents the southeast part of Spokane County (including the south section of Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Rockford & Latah).

If elected, Yates' top priorities will include ensuring a transparent, responsive county government that solves the most pressing problems through collaboration with neighborhoods, cities and community partners.

Yates received 44.51% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Maggie Yates is making her first run for office. She served as Spokane County Regional Law & Justice Administrator and previously worked for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

If re-elected, French's top priorities will include keeping residents and their families safe, bringing better jobs to the community and enhancing the quality of life in Spokane County.

French received 41.15% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Al French is seeking re-election to the Spokane County Commission after decades in politics in Spokane. He has served three terms as a county commissioner after previously serving on the Spokane City Council. French, a Marine Corps veteran, works as an architect and developer in Spokane.

District 5 represents the western part of Spokane County (Airway Heights, Fairchild Air Force Base, Medical Lake, Cheney, and other areas west of Highway 195).

If elected, McCaslin's top priorities will include stewarding tax dollars wisely and increasing public trust through transparency.

McCaslin received 48.07% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Bob McCaslin has served as a Washington State Representative for the state's 4th district since 2015. He served as an assistant ranking member on both the Education and Human Services and Early Learning Committees. He also worked as a kindergarten teacher at the Central Valley School District for 20 years.

If re-elected, Dalton's top priorities will include continuing to prove that government can be efficient, accountable, transparent, and customer-focused.

Dalton received 51.82% of the votes in Spokane County in the primary election.

Vicky Dalton has served as the Spokane County Auditor since 1999. She has been a board member at Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) since 2005 and is currently the board treasurer and finance chair.

The Spokane County Auditor’s Office is responsible for the administration of the Recording, Financial Services, Motor Vehicle Licensing and Elections Divisions.

Grant County Sheriff Candidates :

Longtime Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announced in March that he would not be seeking re-election. This means Grant County will have a new sheriff for the first time in more than 10 years.

Joe Harris (R)

Joe Harris has worked as a police officer for 20 years, the last five of which he served as police chief of Mattawa. He is a former U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant and current board member of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce.

Harris received 29.79% of the votes in Grant County in the primary election.

If elected, Harris' priorities will include prioritizing resources to combat important issues such as property theft, gangs, addiction, homelessness and violence.

Learn more here.

Joey Kriete (R)

Joey Kriete has served in Grant County law enforcement for nearly 30 years. He is a former major crimes detective, patrol sergeant and traffic sergeant. He has worked as the Chief Deputy of Corrections for more than 10 years, and currently serves as the Chief Deputy of Investigation.

Kriete received 45.98% of the votes in Grant County in the primary election.

If elected, Kriete's top priorities will include building partnerships, advocating for other agencies and joining forces with residents, faith-based organizations, resource agencies and local governments to reduce the impacts of drugs, crime, gangs and abuse.

Learn more here.

Follow along with candidate interviews on our "The Tea with Amanda Roley" YouTube Playlist

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.