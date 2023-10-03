Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson running for Spokane City Council President

If she wins the race, she will become the first woman and person of color elected Spokane City Council President.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Council Member Betsy Wilkerson announced her plans to run for Spokane City Council President.

Wilkerson currently serves as a Spokane City Council Member representing District 2. She will be running for the City Council President position held by Council President Breean Beggs.

Wilkerson is the second African American woman to serve as a council member in Spokane's history. If she wins this race, she will become the first woman and first person of color elected Spokane City Council President.

"I’m running for council president because our city deserves leadership that listens. Because I can build bridges across our communities to find solutions that work for everyone. Because together, we can ensure that Spokane is safe, vibrant, and affordable for generations to come," Wilkerson said when announcing her campaign.

During her campaign announcement speech, Council President Beggs supported Wilkerson's bid. He said he is not running for reelection.

"I have no doubt Betsy Wilkerson will be the next city council president and she's been preparing for a lifetime to do this work for our community," Beggs said. "I'm so excited that I recruited her originally to be on city council."

Wilkerson has served on the Spokane city council since being appointed in 2020. She raised her two children in Spokane and is a proud grandmother of three. Her mother was a minister and co-founded the Mt. Zion Holiness Church.

She owns and runs a small business and has served many organizations and nonprofits.

"I am proud to have spent my career in our community, listening to what our neighbors need, and working with people from all backgrounds and persuasions to get results," Wilkerson said.

Watch Betsy Wilkerson's full campaign announcement in the video below.

