Hilary Franz announces campaign for Washington governor

In a video announcing her candidacy, Franz highlighted her accomplishments with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and her top priorities if elected.

WASHINGTON, USA — With more than a year until Washington State's next gubernatorial election, officials from across the state are throwing their hats in the ring, including the commissioner of public lands.

Democrat Hilary Franz announced Wednesday she is running for governor in the state of Washington. In a video announcing her candidacy, Franz highlighted her accomplishments with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and her top priorities if elected, which include climate change, housing and wages.

“When I was first elected to safeguard our state’s lands and waters and lift up communities, I said that the same policies at the same pace wouldn’t cut it – we’ve got to be bold, take risks, and make progress fast,” Franz said in a written statement. “Washington is facing urgent issues – from a rapidly changing climate to a housing crisis across the entire state, and soaring income inequality pushing families out of the middle class. There's no shortage of challenges, but I know we can tackle them together. I’m running for Governor to make bold progress and solve these issues, and to do so quickly.”

Franz has served as the Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands since 2017 and is the second woman to be elected to that office. During her time with DNR, she has introduced policies surrounding wildfire prevention, water and land protection and climate resiliency.

Notably, Franz secured a $500 million investment from the state Legislature to prevent and fight wildfires, fund forest restoration and prepare vulnerable communities.

Franz will officially kick off her campaign with a press conference in Seattle on Monday, May 15 at 2 p.m.

