WSU students return to campus following suspect arrest

Washington State University's spring semester is set to begin Monday, Jan. 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — Monday begins a new semester at Washington State University.

Students are returning to campus after spending their winter breaks with friends and families across the country.

"I went back over to the west side," WSU junior Ashley Swanson said. "At the very beginning of break, I traveled with the marching band to LA. So I performed at the bowl game there."

While WSU students were away, their quiet campus was making noise in national headlines.

Over the break, a WSU PhD student was arrested for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students.

"I was a little bit scared to be honest," Swanson said as she recalled the initial news of the murders. "I remember when it happened. And my roommates and I, we were freaking out. We just locked the door. And we just kind of stayed inside for a while. We didn't want to go outside. Just because like we didn't know at that time, like who it was."

Dec. 30, the country would learn the name of the suspected man police believe is responsible for the deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Those invested in the investigation would also learn the suspect's connection to WSU.

"We didn't really know how to respond or react," Swanson said.

Despite this new information about one of their former classmates, Swanson and other Cougs are excited about the new year.

Swanson said she's most looking forward to being back on campus with her friends.

"You kind of make your own family here," Swanson explained. "And so I really missed that over the past few weeks."