WSU students react to Moscow murder suspect's arrest ahead of return to campus

With students returning back to classes on Monday, some hope that they continue to see extra law enforcement on campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — As the suspect in the Moscow murders remains behind bars, just 10 miles away from Washington State University (WSU), students in Pullman will be returning back to classes on Monday.

The suspect was arrested while students were on winter break and now there are very few signs he was a student at WSU.

In a statement from WSU regarding the arrest of the suspect, they said that he was a PhD criminology student in his first semester. However, a student directory does not list him as a student.

There is an empty spot where a picture of PhD students are posted. With students returning back to classes on Monday, some hope that they continue to see extra law enforcement on campus.

"It was really scary he was among us walking around," WSU Junior Riley Morris said. "People seeing him could've passed by, I do feel safer, police are saying they're doing more patrols and stuff which helps."

I also had a chance to speak with a WSU student who had the suspect as a teaching assistant. He told me that he was shocked to learn of the arrest. He said the suspect was not in class very often and he was absent the day the class spoke about the Moscow murders.

According to other students, they are glad a suspect has been arrested, but that doesn't give them confidence that they're completely safe. The university has not released any information about increased security or protocol changes when students return next week.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.