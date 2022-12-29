Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed

The memorial will be held at 3 p.m. at Lake City Church on Friday to honor the life of Madison Mogen 'Maddie' and Kaylee Goncalves.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene.

According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial will be held to honor Madison Mogen 'Maddie', 21, from Coeur d'Alene and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum at 3 p.m. at Lake City Church, in Coeur d'Alene.

Maddie and Kaylee, along with two other students, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, were found dead on Nov. 13 at a home on King Road near the University of Idaho campus. Moscow Police initially said the four students were killed with a "sharp-edged object," later revealed to be a knife. More than a month later, police have not recovered the weapon nor caught the suspect(s) in the students' murders.

According to the Facebook post, people who cannot attend the memorial and would like to help can send flowers to the church at 6000 N Ramsey Rd, in Coeur d'Alene.

On Dec. 2, another memorial service was held in Post Falls to honor the lives of the four students, where family members and friends shared their memories.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.