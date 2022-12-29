Private company to start cleaning house of biohazards where four University of Idaho students were murdered

The house will be returned to the property management company after potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence are cleaned out.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) announced on Thursday a professional cleaning company would start cleaning the house on Friday where four University of Idaho students were murdered.

According to MPD, officers have worked with Team Idaho Property Management Services to begin repairs on the 1122 King Street residence by a professional cleaning crew which will be returned to the property management company when finished.

"Starting Friday morning, we are going to bring in a professional cleaning crew to go to the residence and begin cleaning," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video. "Part of the reason we're doing that is because of the biohazards as well as chemicals that were used during the investigation."

Fry said there would be activity over at that residence on King Road starting Friday, Dec. 30. Officers will be in the area to keep the roadways open. The completion of the cleaning is unknown.

Fry also said that investigators had received more information into the investigation, "We've received a lot more tips here recently, and we are continuing to investigate and follow up on those," Fry said.

As of Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, police have continued processing and working through the following:

More than 9,025 emailed tips, 4,575 phone tips,

6,050 digital media submissions,

Have conducted over 300 interviews.

On Tuesday, MPD ruled out of the investigation a U of I associate professor and chair of the history department after detectives did not believe the professor was involved in the murder.

Earlier in December, a TikTok video framed the professor, accusing them of being involved in the crime. The professor has since sued the creator of the video for defamation.

Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continues requesting additional pictures, video and social media content.

