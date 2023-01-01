WSU Department of Criminal Justice releases statement on arrest of Moscow murders suspect

In a statement posted on the WSU website, the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology said they are "aggrieved" by Kohberger's alleged actions.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's (WSU) Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a statement on the arrest of the Moscow murders suspect on Saturday. This comes one day after the suspect was taken into custody.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. early Friday morning in connection to the deaths of four University of Idaho students. The arrest comes nearly seven weeks after the students' bodies were found in an off-campus home.

WSU's website shows Kohberger is a graduate teaching assistant studying criminology and criminal justice. WSU is just a 15 minute drive from Moscow, where the murders took place on Nov. 13.

Kohberger also has an apartment in Pullman, which police were seen searching on the day of his arrest.

In a statement posted on the WSU website, the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology said they are "aggrieved" by Kohberger's alleged actions.

"The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of one of its graduate students," the department wrote. "We are relieved that justice will be carried out. Our hearts are with the victims’ families."

The department also removed its list of graduate students from its website, which included Kohberger. The decision was made "to protect the privacy of our graduate students," according to the department.

"We stand in sympathy with the families of the victims of this horrible crime and remain dedicated to the pursuit of justice," the webpage reads.

Kohberger is from Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania with an associate's degree in psychology in 2018. He later graduated from DeSales University in 2020 and completed graduate studies there in June 2022, according to a statement released by the school.

After graduating from DeSales, he completed one semester at WSU before his arrest.

Kohberger remains in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Idaho. His next extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.