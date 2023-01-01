Moscow, Pullman community reacts to University of Idaho murder suspect's arrest

28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger is expected to be charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He completed one semester studying criminal justice at WSU.

MOSCOW, Idaho — It has been over six weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered, leaving the community on edge.

Kohberger had completed a semester studying criminal justice at Washington State University before he was arrested. Now, the Pullman community is reacting to the news surrounding Kohberger.

“I wouldn’t expect a Pullman resident to be like that because I have been living here for 8 years, and this is the first time something like this has happened," said Khalid Hossian, who lives near the suspect.

Bryan Kohberger lived at the Steptoe Village near WSU’s campus.

One person who lives in the same complex as Kohberger says he was surprised on by how normal he looks.

“When I saw the photo, he looks like an average graduate student. Nothing alarming, pretty clean haircut, clean shaved. But, when I found out, it was a little bit unnerving. But, I would treat it as an isolated event," said Hossian.

In Moscow, people did not think a suspect would be found.

“Just stale. Nothing wasn’t going to happen, they weren’t going to find him," said Christian Nilsson, who lives in Moscow.

Now, they are relieved.

"So, when it was announced, it was kind of a relief and surprise to everyone," said Nilsson.

Others say that the arrest of Kohberger will hopefully bring some answers to the victim’s families.

“I hope it brings some closure to all the parents and relatives and friends who are all grieving," Patti Skidmore, a Moscow resident, said.

People that live in Moscow say that since the murders, they have been more aware of their surroundings.

With the arrest, they hope life can return back to normal.

“I think everyone feels comfortable, the community is back to normal. You can walk around, you can go downtown," said Nilsson. "You can walk home if you need to and you don’t have that thing looming over your shoulder.”

Students return to classes at the University of Idaho on January 11th, 2023.

