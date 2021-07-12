3 wildfires near Nespelem burn 10,000 acres and destroy 14 structures

Level 3 evacuations remain in in place for the town of Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency and residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Three fires in Okanogan County have burned a total of 10,000 acres on Tuesday morning and 14 structures have been lost, according to Kathy Moses with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Kathy Moses, a communications specialist for the tribe, said the structures lost include four that were unoccupied, three that were occupied and seven outbuildings. Resources from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) arrived on Tuesday morning to help fight the fire. The fires are 0% contained.

Level 3 evacuations remain in in place for the town of Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency and residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road. This means residents need to evacuate now. Some residents of Nespelem area coming back through the area since the fire already burned through most of it, according to Moses.

Level 1 evacuations are in place for Buffalo and McGinnis Lakes. This means residents should "get ready" in case of evacuation.

Two of the fires are located near Nespelem, Washington, and another is in the Inchelium District. The largest fire is the Chuweah Creek Fire, which is combining with the Joe Moses Road Fire.

The Frosty Meadows/Friedlander Fire is located within the Inchelium District and is threatening the Hellgame Game Reserve and archaeological sites, according to Mt. Tolman Fire Center, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation and DNR.

Fire officials said the fires were started by lightning.

SR 155 is open to evacuate from the fires. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Coulee Dam High School's main gym. There is also an evacuation center at the Nespelem Community Center at Schoolhouse Loop Road.

There are a number of road closures in the area:

Highway 155 at the Colville Indian Agency to Jackson Gas Station in Nespelem, WA. Traffic is being rerouted to Schoolhouse Loop Road.

Cache Creek Road at Nespelem is closed to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA.

Cache Creek Cutoff Road is closed at the Colville Indian Agency. All traffic is being rerouted onto Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA.

Intersection at Buffalo Lake Road and Joe Moses Road.

There are power outages in the area and all phone lines are down, DNR said on Tuesday morning.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, people should be aware of their surroundings and take action now. They said to be cautious of emergency vehicles responding. They advise not to wait for door-to-door notification and to take action if needed.