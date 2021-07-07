List of wildfires burning in Washington, North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfire season is underway in both Washington and Idaho.
The vast majority of fires in Washington are in the eastern half of the state, which is no surprise to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
"It doesn't take much for us to have a major catastrophic event," DNR Fuels Analyst Vaugn Cork said. "This could be catastrophic."
The Pacific Northwest is no stranger to catastrophic events. More than 800,000 acres burned in 2020's deadly wildfire season. This year may be significantly worse, according to Cork.
As of July 8, there have been 630 fire in the state, which is about double the 10-year fire statistics year-to-date. Of the 630, 164 fires have ignited on the Western side of the state, leaving the bulk of the fires, 466, on the Eastern side, DNR said. Those numbers vary, because DNR may respond to more fires than actually occur and the fires may be on the border of different states.
Over in Idaho, the state had 944 wildfires in 2020 - a mild season, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Jared Jablonski, a BLM spokesperson for the Boise district, says he wouldn’t be surprised to see more fires in 2021. While most of the 944 fires last year were human-caused, almost 300 fires were ignited by lightning.
The BLM says areas with the highest risk for fires near homes are “wildland urban interface areas" bordering the sunbaked foothills. While we may not be able to control naturally caused fires, we can mitigate the threat to our homes through fire wise landscaping.
Here is a running list of wildfires burning in Washington and Idaho:
Washington
- Location: Douglas County near East Wenatchee
- Size: 14,100 acres
- Containment: 80%
- Evacuations: Level 1 evacuations are in place on Rock Island Grade Road from Moses Stool to Highway 28, according to the sheriff's office. On Tuesday, level one evacuations are also being implemented for Road S Southwest. The Palisades is now set at Level 1 evacuations.
- Road closures: Rock Island Grade Road is closed from Moses Stool to Highway 28
- Shelter info: An emergency shelter through the Red Cross is located at Eastmont High School.
- Structure loss and injuries: None
- Location: Dry Gulch area west of Asotin Creek Road and the area of Silcott Grade Road west of the city of Clarkston.
- Size: 27,929 acres (made up of the Silcott Fire and Dry Gulch Fire)
- Containment: Silcott Fire: 10% Dry Gulch Fire: 0%
- Evacuations: Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations are in place for residences on Asotin Creek Road west of the Cloverland fork. Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations are in place for Cloverland Road and streets off of Cloverland Road, as well as the Harlow Ridge area. In Clarkston Heights, areas south of Peola Road and Critchfield Road intersections to Quail Ridge/Swallow’s Nest Golf Course are at a Level 2.
- Road closures: None
- Shelter info: Evacuees are able to take shelter at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston. Livestock and large animals can be evacuated to the Livestock Market at 3200 E Main St, Lewiston, Idaho.
- Structure loss and injuries: 6 outbuildings lost and 450 structures threatened
- Location: 3 miles NE of Cheney
- Size: 232 acres
- Containment: 55%
- Evacuations: The only evacuation orders that remain in place are at a level 1. This area affects approximately 24 residents that are adjacent to the fire.
- Road closures: None
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: None
- Location: Whitman County, near Clarkston
- Size: 70 acres
- Containment: unknown
- Evacuations: None
- Road closures: None
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: None
Idaho
- Location: 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie
- Size: 11,091 acres
- Containment: 0%
- Evacuations: Dixie and Comstock area
- Road closures: Dixie road is open intermittently at this time. The fire is approximately 200 feet from the road and if it gets to the road, the road will be closing until further notice.
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: None
- Location: Cataldo, Idaho near the Cataldo Mission
- Size: 102 acres
- Containment: Firefighters mopping up
- Evacuations: None
- Road closures: I-90 eastbound near Cataldo is currently down to one lane and people are asked to be cautious but keep moving.
- Shelter info: None
- Structure loss and injuries: None