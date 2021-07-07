List of wildfires burning in Washington, North Idaho

The latest information on wildfires burning in eastern Washington and North Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfire season is underway in both Washington and Idaho.

The vast majority of fires in Washington are in the eastern half of the state, which is no surprise to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

"It doesn't take much for us to have a major catastrophic event," DNR Fuels Analyst Vaugn Cork said. "This could be catastrophic."

The Pacific Northwest is no stranger to catastrophic events. More than 800,000 acres burned in 2020's deadly wildfire season. This year may be significantly worse, according to Cork.

As of July 8, there have been 630 fire in the state, which is about double the 10-year fire statistics year-to-date. Of the 630, 164 fires have ignited on the Western side of the state, leaving the bulk of the fires, 466, on the Eastern side, DNR said. Those numbers vary, because DNR may respond to more fires than actually occur and the fires may be on the border of different states.

Over in Idaho, the state had 944 wildfires in 2020 - a mild season, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Jared Jablonski, a BLM spokesperson for the Boise district, says he wouldn’t be surprised to see more fires in 2021. While most of the 944 fires last year were human-caused, almost 300 fires were ignited by lightning.

The BLM says areas with the highest risk for fires near homes are “wildland urban interface areas" bordering the sunbaked foothills. While we may not be able to control naturally caused fires, we can mitigate the threat to our homes through fire wise landscaping.

Here is a running list of wildfires burning in Washington and Idaho:

Washington

80% Evacuations: Level 1 evacuations are in place on Rock Island Grade Road from Moses Stool to Highway 28, according to the sheriff's office. On Tuesday, level one evacuations are also being implemented for Road S Southwest. The Palisades is now set at Level 1 evacuations.

Rock Island Grade Road is closed from Moses Stool to Highway 28 Shelter info: An emergency shelter through the Red Cross is located at Eastmont High School.

27,929 acres (made up of the Silcott Fire and Dry Gulch Fire) Containment: Silcott Fire: 10% Dry Gulch Fire: 0%

None Shelter info: Evacuees are able to take shelter at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston. Livestock and large animals can be evacuated to the Livestock Market at 3200 E Main St, Lewiston, Idaho.

55% Evacuations: The only evacuation orders that remain in place are at a level 1. This area affects approximately 24 residents that are adjacent to the fire.

Idaho

0% Evacuations: Dixie and Comstock area

None Structure loss and injuries: None