300-acre Asotin Complex Fire threatens homes, no evacuations in place

ASOTIN COUNTY, Wash. — A 300-acre complex fire is threating homes and rangeland near Clarkston in Asotin County.
State fire assistance has been mobilized to support local firefighters working on the Asotin Complex Fire, according to a press release from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire started at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday and is burning in vegetation. Officials said the fire is continuing to grow and as of Wednesday afternoon, no evacuations were in place. Air resources are working to put the fire out. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are both on their way to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.