OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — An Okanogan County firefighter was injured while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire on Sunday evening.

According to an Okanogan County Fire District 3 press release, a firefighter with OCFD3 was treated on scene for injuries before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment.

There has been no information released about the incident leading to the injury or the current condition of the firefighter.

The Spring Coulee Fire started at about 4 p.m. on Sunday near B&O Road North between Fletcher Loop and Spring Coulee roads, according to OCFD3. The fire spread to the north and burned approximately 150 acres before being contained by about 5:30 p.m., they said.

In total, five fire districts and the Washington Department of Natural Resources fought the blaze, according to OCFD3. DNR dispatched four airplanes and a helicopter as well as six fire engines.

DNR is investigating the cause of the fire.

RELATED: Stevens County fire that threatened structure now fully contained

RELATED: All lanes of I-90 reopened near Vantage after Rock Spring Fire

RELATED: Fire near Parke Creek Road in Kittitas Co. in mop up stage, all evacuations lifted

RELATED: Washington DNR files lawsuit against Avista for 2018 Boyds Fire in Ferry County

The following is a report on the Washington Department of Natural Resources filing a lawsuit against Avista for the 2018 Boyds Fire.