KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A brush fire in Kittitas County burned approximately 75 acres and crews are now mopping up as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the fire was burning approximately 75 acres as of 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

The blaze threatened ten structures. Crews have lifted all evacuations in the area and Parke Creek Road has been reopened.

Clerf Road to Vantage Highway are closed.

Crews will remain on patrol throughout the night.

Another brush fire in Kittitas County near Vantage closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 90 on Wednesday afternoon. That fire was caused by a fire in a truck carrying hay sparking nearby brush.

