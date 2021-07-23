Nelson Creek Fire burning 35 acres near Elk, WA

The fire has prompted Level 2 evacuations.

ELK, Wash. — There is a fire burning in Elk, Wash. about 20 miles east of Loon Lake.

The fire is burning 35 acres and has prompted Level 2 evacuations, according to Spokane Emergency Management. The evacuations are for Jackson to Madison Rd. and Nelson Rd.

There was one structure threatened that housed horses, but all the horses have been evacuated and are safe, according to Spokane Emergency Management.

There are engines and air assets on the scene.

There are multiple other fires currently burning in Washington and North Idaho.