Fire burning near Grand Coulee closes SR 155 in both directions

GRAND COULEE, Wash. — The Northrup Fire is burning approximately 150-200 acres near Grand Coulee, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The fire shut down both directions of State Route 155 near milepost 18.

According to WSDOT East, State Route 155 is closed northbound at the junction of US 2 and State Route 155. The southbound closure is near Northrup Canyon Rd. at milepost 19.

The Department of Natural Resources and Bureau of Land Management are responding the scene.

There are fire engines and air assets on scene, according to DNR.