50-acre fire forces Silverwood Theme Park evacuations in Athol

ATHOL, Idaho — A 15-acre wildfire burning on private land is rapidly spreading near Silverwood Theme Park.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started near the intersection of Brunner Road and Neighborhood Court in Athol. The fire has since jumped Brunner Road and is spreading to the north.

Lt. Ryan Higgins said the sheriff’s office is doing door-to-door evacuation notices in the area. Higgins said Silverwood was asked to shut down and the theme park later confirmed that they are working to evacuate.

Idaho Department of Lands planes are on scene working to put the fire out. Timberlake Fire is on scene and Selkirk Fire is sending crews to the area.

Mick Thomas with IDL said three engines are on scene and three more are on the way. He said two helicopters and two tankers are also on scene.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if any buildings have been damaged.

