Where and how to donate to wildland firefighters battling fires in North Idaho

The most needed donations are pallets of water and hydrating sports drinks.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Many community members have asked where to donate food, water or money to firefighters who are working to extinguish fires across Idaho, according to Idaho Department of Lands (IDL).

According to a press release from IDL, many of the donations that have been left at offices or fire camps aren't suitable for the firefighters to use.

IDL said the most suitable donations for the firefighters are pallets of water and hydrating sports drinks. They added that they also have a need for refrigerator trucks and trailers.

They need refrigerator trucks to pick up ice in the Coeur d’Alene area and deliver it to fire camps and to deliver existing fresh food stocks to catering firms that prepare meals for firefighters at fire camps.

Here is the address to send donations to: Coeur d’Alene Interagency Fire Cache 3328 W. Industrial Loop Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815.

The Cache is designed for stocking and maintaining wildland firefighting equipment and supplies and is equipped to take in donations and get the supplies directly to wildfire crews.

The IDL has also created a webpage called Donations to the Fireline which shares what donations are most needed, and how to get those donations in the hands of firefighters and support crews.