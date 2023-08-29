Medical Lake goes back to school just weeks after Gray Fire

The district decided to move forward with the scheduled August 30 start date after input from administrators, school board members, and families.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Most students and staff in Medical Lake will return to the classroom Wednesday, less than two weeks after the start of the Gray Fire forced the town to evacuate and swallowed homes and land.

The fire was 85% contained as of Tuesday morning and burning at just over 10,000 acres.

Within days of the fire's start August 18, the school district was talking about the possibility of delaying the August 30 start date.

“We definitely asked ourselves that question," superintendent Dr. Kimberly Headrick said .

The answer came from the school board, administrators, and MLSD family surveys.

“If we could do it, we needed to do everything we could to have school start on time," Dr. Headrick said.

The start date may be the same, but much has changed in terms of how the district will respond to the needs of students and staff during this difficult year. Dr. Headrick says they're ready to meet kids where they are.

“For some kiddos, getting into the normal of learning and math and reading are absolutely the way they need to process and deal with what's going on," she said. "For others, they're going to need more of those social/emotional supports."

Twelve district employees and as many as 20 families were displaced by the fire, according to the district's surveys. Though countless others are dealing with the emotional and financial toll, too.

“Having to be evacuated for four or five days, they then had to spend their school supply money or rent money on being in a hotel," Dr. Headrick said.

She's heard from other families whose children are still shaken by the suddenness of the evacuations, even if they were able to return to their homes.

MLSD is able to help with school supplies and other resources, along with donations still pouring in from neighbors.

The federal McKinney-Vento Act means displaced students won't be left behind, even if they're temporarily not in the district while displaced.

“We provide transportation," Dr. Headrick said. "If they’re living in a neighboring school district or somewhere else within the area, we partner with those school districts to provide transportation both to and from school.”

She says they have teams ready to provide those rides, along with emotional support in the buildings for anyone still needing it. Mental health interns from Gonzaga and Whitworth universities, along with social work interns from Eastern Washington University, will be on hand. A family-parent partner is also available to help guardians navigate this unexpected year.

Dr. Headrick says educators were able to call some families after the fires to connect and ask about needs. The district will continue checking in throughout the year with families and educators will keep an eye on students to watch out for continuing needs.

For families needing a little more time, Dr. Headrick says they'll meet them too -- when they're ready.

"if you're not ready or your family's not in a situation to start with us on the first day of school, that's okay," she said. "That's okay."

