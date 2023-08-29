Suspects in burglary of evacuated Medical Lake home plead not guilty

Matthew Parsons and Diane Guerrero both pleaded not guilty to residential burglary on Tuesday. Their trials are set to begin on Oct. 2, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man and woman accused of burglarizing an evacuated Medical Lake home amid the Gray Fire pleaded not guilty to residential burglary.

Matthew Parsons, 38, and Diane Guerrero, 37, were arrested on Aug. 21 for allegedly burglarizing a home on West Thorpe Road in Medical Lake. The home was located in one of the evacuation zones for the Gray Fire, so nobody was home at the time. The two were arrested when deputies spotted them driving back to Tacoma, and were later booked into the Spokane County Jail.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies, the burglary occurred on Aug. 21 around 8:15 a.m. when a caller reported Parsons and Guerrero pulling into the the driveway of the home in a blue Audi. The caller attempted to confront the two suspects, knowing no one was supposed to be at the house.

Parsons reportedly told the caller he had a flat tire and was pulling over to fill it up, according to deputies.

Moments later, Guerrero appeared from behind the house and got into the car. The caller later found the back door of the house unlocked. A detective contacted the homeowner, who said no one had permission to be in the house. He also mentioned he was missing two drills valued around $300.

A deputy later contacted Parsons and Guerrero near Silver Lake and Medical Lake-Four Lakes Road around 4:10 p.m. The suspects said they were on their way back to Tacoma. After further investigation, both Parsons and Guerrero were arrested.

During their arraignment on Tuesday morning, both Parsons and Guerrero pleaded not guilty to residential burglary. They are set to go to trial on Oct. 2, 2023.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.