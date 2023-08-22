2 burglary suspects arrested for looting home on W. Thorpe Road in midst of Gray Fire

38-year-old Matthew W. Parsons and 37-year-old Diane M. Guerrero have been booked into the Spokane County Jail for residential burglary.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A man and woman have been arrested for burglary at a home on W. Thorpe Road in an evacuation zone for the Gray Fire.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies say the burglary occurred on August 21 around 8:15 a.m. when a caller reported Parsons and Guerrero pulling into the the driveway of the home in a blue Audi.

The caller attempted to confront the two suspects, knowing no one was supposed to be at the house. Officers say Parsons told the caller he had a flat tire and was pulling over to fill it up.

Moments later, Guerrero appeared from behind the house and got into the car. The caller later found the back door of the house unlocked. A detective contacted the homeowner, who said no one had permission to be in the house. He also mentioned he was missing two drills valued around $300.

A deputy later contacted Parsons and Guerrero near Silver Lake and Medical Lake-Four Lakes Road around 4:10 p.m. The suspects said they were on their way back to Tacoma. After further investigation, both Parsons and Guerrero were arrested.

