Man protects homes from hot spots during Oregon Road Fire

When two wildfires broke out on the same day in Spokane County, fire resources were stretched incredibly thin. One man jumped in to action to help put out hot spots.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Elk couple jumped to the rescue when the Elk Fire broke out. Hopping on their 4-wheeler, the couple dug fire lines to protect the area.

Having the 4-wheeler allowed the couple to protect areas that firetrucks could not reach.

"I feel grateful to live in this area," Arthur Sweeney said.

