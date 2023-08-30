Man protects homes from hot spots during Oregon Road Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — An Elk couple jumped to the rescue when the Elk Fire broke out. Hopping on their 4-wheeler, the couple dug fire lines to protect the area.
Having the 4-wheeler allowed the couple to protect areas that firetrucks could not reach.
"I feel grateful to live in this area," Arthur Sweeney said.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.