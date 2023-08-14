The Whimsical Pig gets a whimsical pig (statue) | Inland Northbest

A Spokane Valley apartment complex recently welcomed its newest addition; a pig statue created by local artists Bill and Karma Simmons.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — There's a unique new addition to the front of the Whimsical Pig Apartments along East Mission Avenue in Spokane Valley: a whimsical pig.

A whimsical pig statue, that is.

The statue, created by local artists Bill and Karma Simmons, is displayed right in front of the apartment complex for everyone to see. The Simmons have been creating together for more than 25 years, with some of their most notable work including the art hanging from the ceiling of the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Last week, the Whimsical Pig held an apartment party to celebrate the new statue and the complex's newly remodeled clubhouse. The celebration was complete with a food truck, a mini petting zoo and pig-shaped cotton candy.

Fritz Wolff of the Wolff Company reached out to KREM 2 and asked if the couple's artwork could be shown to the community. So, KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers went to the Whimsical Pig to meet the interesting addition.

Use the player below to watch:

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.