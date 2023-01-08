93-year-old man marks 30 years of volunteering with American Red Cross | Inland Northbest

The Touchmark resident has continually volunteered 30 hours a month with the Inland Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 93-year-old retirement home resident has spent 30 hours a month over the last 30 years volunteering for the American Red Cross.

Bob Reimer is a Washington native who currently lives at Touchmark on South Hill. As of May, the 93-year-old has volunteered for the Greater Inland Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross for 30 years. To this day, he continues to log an average of 30 hours a month.

“I need something to do,” Reimer said. “I find sitting around very troubling. If you sit back and do nothing, you dwindle away, and you’re gone.”

Reimer began working as a Red Cross volunteer after his wife passed away. He maintains Red Cross vehicles, stocking them up with blankets, cots, food and clean-up kits. Reimer also orders office supplies if they run out.

He told KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers he has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

