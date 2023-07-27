Inland Northbest
Kalispel Tribe of Indians, local media company creating a space for kids to learn filmmaking | Inland NorthBest
The film camp offers an opportunity for local kids to get skills in the world of filmmaking and production.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local tribal members from the Kalispel Tribe of Indians paired up kids from the local area who want to work in the media and film industries.
The camp is two weeks and teaches kids how to bring their ideas to life as well as the technicalities of filmmaking and media.