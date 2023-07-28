East Valley High School grad bringing some love back to the Knights | Inland Northbest

Ariel Sopu is a teacher at EWU and a third-generation Knight who is behind the mural that will bring more spirit for the upcoming school year at East Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One of the oldest high schools in Spokane is getting a facelift this summer. The East Valley Knights Booster Club and Ariel Soptu, a third-generation Knight, are helping bring new life to the historic school.

Soptu shared the experience was a great way to bring love back to her humble beginnings.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.