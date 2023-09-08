Washington State University crop circles make their mark | Inland Northbest

For the fifth year in a row, BECU is partnering with WSU and legendary crop artist Stan Herd to create a massive Cougar pride mural on the Palouse.

PULLMAN, Wash. — It's Move In Week at Washington State University (WSU), but students and staff aren't the only ones making their way back to campus for the new school year.

For the fifth year in a row, Boeing Employees' Credit Union (BECU) is partnering with WSU and legendary crop artist Stan Herd to create a massive Cougar pride mural on the Palouse. The goal of the project is to bring communities together through art, as well as to welcome the WSU community back for another semester.

The mural will cover 1.5 acres and measure 230-feet tall by 158.5-feet wide. It will feature WSU mascot Butch the Cougar belting out lyrics from the iconic WSU Fight Song.

The phrase "Win The Day!" will greet the Coug community as it enters Pullman.

KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers spoke with two of the artists involved in creating the mural. The mural was finished on Tuesday night.

