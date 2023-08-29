Man arrested for reckless burning near evacuation zone for Oregon Road Fire

Michael J. Reid was reportedly burning a four-foot high bonfire in an area that was under evacuation due to the Oregon Road Fire.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested for reportedly having a large bonfire in an area that was under evacuation due to the Oregon Road Fire.

Michael Reid, 40, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail last Friday for reckless burning. According to deputies, Reid was actively putting wood on the bonfire when they initially contacted him. He was not receptive to deputies telling him he couldn't have a bonfire due to the countywide burn ban. The bonfire was also burning in an area that was under an evacuation notice due to the Oregon Road Fire.

On the night of Aug. 25, Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies learned that a person was burning a large bonfire in the 41000 block of North Elk Camden Road in Elk. At the time, the area was under a Level 1 evacuation because of the Oregon Road Fire.

Deputies found the man, later identified as Reid, placing wood on the already four-foot high bonfire. Embers were coming out of the flames and falling to the ground, where burn vegetation had fallen.

Reid was told about the countywide burn ban and reminded that the Oregon Road Fire had already destroyed thousands of acres. Deputies then asked him for his ID, but he refused and stated that it was his property. He continued arguing with deputies and was ultimately detained because of his behavior.

When deputies looked closer at the fire, they discovered Reid was apparently burning railroad ties soaked in oil. Deputies also found an open, plastic juice bottle filled with gas sitting approximately five feet from the fire.

Deputies tried to extinguish the bonfire with an issued fire extinguisher, but ultimately had to use a shovel to smother it in dirt. As this was happening, Reid repeatedly said he started the fire and didn't know about the countywide burn ban.

Reid was arrested for unlawful burning and taken to the Spokane County Jail. He was booked and released the same day.

