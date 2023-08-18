Level 3 (Go Now!) Evacuations issued for wildfire burning on E. Oregon Road in Elk

Spokane County Fire District 4 is currently working to put out this fire.

ELK, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations have been issued for a wildfire burning on E. Oregon Road in Elk, Washington.

According to Spokane County Emergency Management, residents living in Darknell on the west, Jefferson on the east, Oregon Road on the south and Spokane County Line on the north should leave immediately.

Spokane County Fire District 4 is currently working to put out this fire. Residents in the area should monitor their phones for more information on this fire.

Level 3 Evacuation, Leave NOW! This may be your only notice. Spokane Fire District 4 has crews working a Wildland Fire.... Posted by Spokane County Emergency Management on Friday, August 18, 2023

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

