Level 3 (Go Now!) Evacuations issued for wildfire burning on E. Oregon Road in Elk

ELK, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations have been issued for a wildfire burning on E. Oregon Road in Elk, Washington.
According to Spokane County Emergency Management, residents living in Darknell on the west, Jefferson on the east, Oregon Road on the south and Spokane County Line on the north should leave immediately.
Spokane County Fire District 4 is currently working to put out this fire. Residents in the area should monitor their phones for more information on this fire.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.