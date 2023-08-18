Winona Fire | Evacuations downgraded to Level 1 for wildfire burning in Whitman County

The fire is estimated at 3,000 acres.

WINONA, Wash. — Fire officials have downgraded the Level 3 evacuations to Level 1 evacuations for the wildfire burning in the town of Winona in Whitman County, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. Residents who were evacuated can return to their homes, but should be prepared to leave again if necessary.

An American Red Cross Shelter will be open at 12 a.m. (midnight) located at St. John & Endicott Elementary/Middle School. Food, cots and other urgent needs will be available. Residents evacuating are encouraged to bring prescription and emergency medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other items needed for comfort.

The sheriff's office posted the alert on their Facebook page. According to Watch Duty, the fire is estimated at 3,000 acres. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening cropland, rangeland and primary and secondary structures.

According to the state fire marshal's office, state fire assistance has been mobilized for this fire.

Fire Crews Getting Upper-Hand on Winona Fire. As of 12pm today the Level 3 Evacuation Notice for residents in the... Posted by Whitman County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 19, 2023

